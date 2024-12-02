Striata and Inlet provide digital delivery functionalities

Inlet will market Striata’s email document delivery solution and Striata will provide clients with access to consumer destinations such as cloud and banking channels.

Also, this union will allow both companies to leverage multichannel communications, which means their clients can give customers the opportunity to choose their preferred communication channel.

Inlet enables digital delivery of important documents such as bills and statements to customer-preferred locations such as banks’ bill pay websites, consumer cloud destinations, digital mailboxes and now, email.