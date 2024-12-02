Stash to roll out banking services platform

The solution aims to provide a personalised banking experience that will use new technology, data and simple recommendations to help users manage their finance.

The banking features will include:

• Goal-based savings feature to help clients create customisable short-term and long-term goals to save for the specific reasons;

• Free bank accounts that are FDIC-insured with no fees, no minimum balance requirement and free access to the largest ATM network in the US;

• Customised advice to help clients understand their money, reinforce positive behaviors and recognise the risks;

• Personalised spend and bill tracker to give clients real-time feedback on their current money status, transactions and financial patterns;

• Auto and Smart-Save features to automatically save small amounts and analyse historical spending to save the optimal amount of money;

• Access to the Stash Plan: a long-term financial security plan;

• Standard banking features, including bill pay, direct deposit and Stash Debit Card.

Together with Invest and Retire, the platform gives everyone access to the tools and education needed to save and invest in their financial futures. It currently has more than 2.5 million subscribers and 1.2 million clients.