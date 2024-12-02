Standard Chartered rewards customers with Uber rides

The deal covers six markets – Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, India and the United Arab Emirates – and offers up to 25% cashback for all global Uber rides. The move comes as in these regions of Asia there has been a “dramatic shift towards digital and cashless payments”. More than this, Uber has a transport network operating in more than 425 cities, which will engage Standard Chartered clients for both their local and overseas transport needs.

Collaborating with Uber is also part of Standard Chartered’s “digital agenda to deliver simple and convenient banking through digital channels for increasingly tech-savvy clients”, according to the bank’s clients.