Spire Payments mPOS assists banks with in-branch digital authentication

Spire Payments’ iOS libraries and mPOS device (SPm2) allows roaming service representatives to serve customers anywhere within a bank’s branch.

The SPm2 will be linked to a tablet and the cardholder authenticated by inserting their bank card and entering their PIN. This will authenticate the customer and allow a range of services to be provided by the representative in a mobile environment.

In addition to the Android and iOS library suite Spire Payments has also launched Spire Mobile Framework (SMF). The SMF provides a versatile and flexible XML driven iOS/Android framework allowing a mobile payment application to be written from scratch in a matter of days.