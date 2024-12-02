Spendesk amasses EUR 1.5 mln intended to the application by 70 pilot companies

CFOs and accountants can generate and manage credit cards for employees. Spendesk is leveraging new financial technologies for spending and expenses managed within companies.

Businesses have special payment requirements including validation processes, accounting obligations and budget monitoring, which are often poorly managed by banking services.

Companies can transfer funds to the platform using a bank account, which is compliant with financial regulations, and generate virtual or physical credit cards for their employees. All payments are made in line with the company’s chosen validation process and directly reported on a real-time dashboard with the corresponding invoice.

Today, companies use Spendesk to control all their payments and subscriptions made with credit cards. Spendesk is also developing new physical card features to handle the whole expense process.