SolarisBank partners MasterCard to develop new banking modules

The banking-as-a-Platform startup will now operate at Mastercard’s highest issuer level, with access to its entire product portfolio. According to company’s representatives, MasterCard is excited by the outlook of working together with a young, visionary banking company.

Both companies have agreed to work on the development of banking modules for the SolarisBank platform. This platform is called Solaris and is a Banking as a Platform (BaaP) service, which was created in partnership with FinLeap, a fintech incubator. Initially, the debit MasterCard will be brought to the platform. Wallet services and mobile payment will be added in the following months. Moreover, the partnership will also focus on transaction opportunities in ecommerce.

According to SolarisBank, the partnership will enable the bank to access MasterCard’s infrastructure throughout 210 countries with over 43 million acceptance points around the world.