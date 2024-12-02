Smart Telecom services assist mobile banking in East Africa

SMART PESA will enable financial inclusion in Uganda according to Smart representatives. The service enables customers to send and receive money, deposit and withdraw cash, and make bulk payments such as salary disbursements. In the future, customers will be able to access micro credit and micro savings accounts in SMART PESA.

Smart Telecom entered the African market in 2014 and has been growing in triple digits each year since its launch, according to busiweek.com. SMART PESA is available in Uganda, Burundi and Tanzania.