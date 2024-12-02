SISS Data Services to receive Consumer Data Right accreditation





The ACSISS platform from SISS Data Services provides fintechs with a path to access consumer data via Open Banking. ACSISS leveraged its existing direct data feeds (sometimes referred to as ‘closed banking’) infrastructure, to build a CDR-compliant solution for fintechs.

According to the official press release, the fintech community has been vocal about the cost and time it takes to comply with the CDR accreditation requirements, with some fintechs claiming the cost to build and comply with CDR could reach USD 500,000 plus ongoing maintenance of USD 50,000 per annum.