SHB selects Temenos to deliver omnichannel banking

SHB is a joint-stock commercial bank in Vietnam, serving more than five million individual and corporate customers. Adopting the digital banking capabilities on top of Temenos open platform for composable banking will enable SHB to reimagine how it engages with customers and deliver a better experience across multiple channels. For SHB, the move to Temenos digital banking platform is a crucial step toward its goal to rank first in efficiency and technology among Vietnam’s commercial banks by 2025.

Following the State Bank of Vietnam’s plan for digital transformation, Vietnam is witnessing an increased demand for online and mobile banking services. According to a McKinsey report, the adoption of digital banking in Vietnam has caught up with that in developed markets, with a large majority (73 percent) of Vietnamese consumers being multi-channel banking users. To meet the needs of Vietnamese consumers, SHB has identified digital transformation as one of its strategic pillars, with a focus on building a digital corporate culture and investing in IT systems.

The digital banking capabilities of Temenos open platform will enable SHB to deliver better customer experiences with personalised and AI-supported user journeys. Additionally, SHB will leverage Temenos’ open architecture - with its combination of APIs, microservices, and Micro Apps - to create an omnichannel experience across all channels, including internet, mobile, branches, and ATMs.