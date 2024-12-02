SeedBlink-backed startups raised EUR 38 million in 2 years

The amount includes financing attracted from SeedBlink investors (EUR 15 million), while the remaining almost EUR 23 million are amounts attracted by lead investors.

SeedBlink is a platform specialised exclusively in Europe-based tech startups, from the pre-seed stage to the B Series, and so far it has attracted 9,000 investors from 50 countries. The platform was launched in early 2020 as an equity crowdfunding, and it now brings together private investment and capital raising by capitalising on technology, applying expertise, and building strong communities.

More than 1,500 startups have been assessed, and 60 of these, from seven countries, have launched rounds of funding on SeedBlink. Among the most notable rounds of funding are FlowX with EUR 1.6 million euros (round of 7.3 million), Dronamics with EUR 950,000 (round of 3 million), and self-listing SeedBlink with EUR 1.1 million (round of 3 million).

The platform has already facilitated five subsequent rounds where investors have been able to exercise their pre-emptive rights over startups, with strong results. The first liquidity event triggered by one of these follow-on rounds, with a gross MOIC (Multiple on Invested Capital) of more than 4x, will soon be announced publicly.

With the support of a EUR 3 million A-Series round led by Catalyst Romania that ended in July 2021, SeedBlink has invested resources in its European expansion, for both investors and startups, by diversifying its offer, simplifying the investment process, facilitating smart money, and starting active partnerships with ecosystem actors and institutional investors.

In 2022, SeedBlink's priorities include, among others, accelerating its expansion in Europe with local offices in CEE, receiving authorisation by EU crowdfunding regulation, and launching a secondary market for investors.

SeedBlink has published a 2-year activity report that includes some of the lessons learned from the journey by investors and founders, as well as insights into the European tech industries. You can download the report here.