SEB bank chooses SunTec for digitalisation

SunTec’s suite of solutions will digitise the bank’s sales process, from deal management and pricing to billing. SEB selected SunTec as their technology partner to help meet their key strategic initiatives to become a leader in customer experience, create resilience and flexibility within the bank, and grow their business for large corporate and financial institutions, as well as SMEs.

SEB were seeking a solution provider who could support the transformation of their operations. In SunTec, they found a like-minded partner to help them digitise their sales process, ensure faster time-to-market, plug revenue leakage, reduce manual intervention, and make sure clients are billed according to their expectations.

SunTec’s suite of solutions deployed on their Xelerate platform, will offer a technology infrastructure that is API friendly, modular in nature and that will automate their offer to billing lifecycle.