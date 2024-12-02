Scribe Security raises USD 7 mln to secure software supply chains

The new funding will help Scribe bring its end-to-end solution to a market that is thirsty for innovation in this domain, the press release states. Scribe is developing a reportedly innovative platform tailored for the modern software development process. It allows organisations to develop, distribute, and maintain code produced within the organisation, while also verifying code components’ integrity, provenance, authenticity, and reputation. Their solution provides organisations with visibility and assurance of the entire software development life cycle from early design stages to final deployment.

Scribe’s platform reportedly allows for rapid deployment and easy use throughout the organisation’s development process. This ‘shift left’ approach will enable developers and DevOps teams to ensure that the software they are using and building is trustworthy. At the same time, software vendors will be able to vouch for the integrity of the software and create trust on the part of their clients.