SCF Barometer seeks corporate views from Europe and beyond

The SCF Barometer survey is a joint initiative between the Supply Chain Finance Community and PwC. Survey work is underway with businesses being invited to share their experience of SCF.

The 2016 SCF Barometer presented the views of 62 companies from across Europe.

The Barometer gains valuable and independent insights into the critical success factors of SCF solutions, the SCF landscape and the extent to which SCF is meeting the objectives and needs of both buyers and suppliers.”

The views of companies that do not have an SCF programme are also welcome, so as to get a greater understanding why no such programme has been put in place so far.

Qualifying companies may take part in the survey by clicking here. The survey takes only around 10-15 minutes to complete. Each person taking part will get a copy of the final report and a discount of 25% on the conference fee of the SCF Forum Europe 2017, to be held on November 29th in Amsterdam.

The SCF Forum and Awards 2017 will take place on Wednesday, 29th November 2017 in Amsterdam, bringing together more than 200 of Europe’s treasurers, procurement directors, banks, technology vendors and academics.