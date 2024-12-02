Saxo Bank, Thoughtworks to improve customer experience

Saxo Bank's vision is to become a data-driven, Open Banking financial institution. The bank is expected to create an ecosystem of multiple stakeholders - traders, institutional investors, and 300+ investment banks.

Thoughtworks helped the bank by building a data governance platform that enables a self-service data catalogue of high-quality data assets. The platform complements the bank's new stream-first data platform and enables the creation and consumption of data assets. Thoughtworks' implementation of data governance with data mesh principles alleviated challenges around data visibility, quality and access, and building data trust and self service capabilities.

The data governance solution, developed during the digital partnership, empowered teams and decentralised decision making. As a result, the bank has not only been able to move their Open Banking objective ahead but also continuously improve upon it.