SAP transforms digital banking for SMEs and retail

The offering aims to simplify the process of managing mobile and online applications for retail, small business and commercial banking customers on a single platform built on open standards. The platform is complementary to the solutions for customer engagement and commerce in the SAP Hybris portfolio to form a comprehensive offering for banks to manage all aspects of customer interaction.

Planned application programming interface (API) integration between these components will provide customers a seamless experience across multiple touchpoints. Together, SAP Omnichannel Banking and the SAP Hybris solution portfolio will help banks to deploy intelligent digital sales and service processes.

The solution can be deployed on premise or in the cloud and also addresses the need for faster time to market as well as an increasing frequency of updates. It provides an extensive library of customization accelerators and a single call-out for over 200 configuration services.

In addition, SAP Omnichannel Banking provides state-of-the-art tooling in the form of Eclipse plug-ins, a widely used integrated development environment (IDE) for developing microservices.