SAP Ariba to boost direct materials supply chains

Ariba Collaborative Supply Chain provides an open way to drive an efficient digital supply chain, connecting all systems and stakeholders through a global platform, the Ariba Network.

More than that, with Ariba Collaborative Supply Chain, companies have a single, cloud-based solution embedded into their planning and execution systems, enabling them to seamlessly collaborate in real time with multiple tiers of trading partners across direct materials procurement.

Using the solution, companies can accurately track and assess availability of supply, quickly identify and respond to unplanned supply chain events to prevent disruptions to their business, reduce excess inventory and costs from their supply chains.

SAP Ariba is the marketplace for digital business, creating frictionless exchanges between millions of buyers and suppliers across the entire source-to-pay process. More than two million companies use SAP Ariba solutions to connect and collaborate around nearly one trillion in commerce on an annual basis.