Santander appoints EQ Global to boost SME payments

The move will boost the services offered to the UK-based SME clients. Santander serves more than 14 million active customers through its branch network and regional corporate business centres across the UK. In a move to further strengthen its corporate customer proposition, the partnership will provide Santander’s customers with a more complete service and extended reach. This will enable businesses to make payments in 100 currencies to over 120 countries across the globe.

More than that, the process will use EQ Global’s technology built to connect the banking and fintech sectors and support major banks of this size.