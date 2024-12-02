San Diego Media certified for Avalaras sales tax automation solution

Avalara’s solution partners are software publishers that integrate Avalara’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering for sales tax management directly into their own applications.

As a result of this partnership, customers are able to use Avalara’s AvaTax functionalities from within MaxEXP existing workflow to automatically calculate the final sales tax amount on every invoice.

Avalara’s SaaS-based, sales tax and compliance automation software solutions span the compliance spectrum. Avalara is integrated with ERP and e-commerce software systems that serve small to medium sized businesses (SMBs). Founded in 2004 and privately-held, Avalaras venture capital investors include Battery Ventures, Sageview Capital and other institutional and individual investors.

In recent news, Avalara has unveiled that aACE Software, an integrated accounting, CRM and ERP platform, has joined Avalara’s community of certified solution partners.