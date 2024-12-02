Salesforce to acquire enterprise ecommerce solution CloudCraze

CloudCraze broke the news on its website, stating that they have signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by Salesforce. The deal’s financial details were not disclosed.

The company is well positioned in the B2B commerce industry, which, according to Forester, will grow from USD 889 billion in 2018 to USD 1.2 trillion by 2012. By joining Salesforce, CloudCraze will be part of a suite of tools and solutions that will enable “business buyers to browse and purchase online as easily as consumers shop today.”

CloudCraze is the second acquisition SalesForce made in 2018, after buying Attic Labs in January.