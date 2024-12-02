





Easier access to bank data

Through the partnership, Saasu has become Skript’s CDR Representative. By integrating Skript’s proven technical solution, Saasu will enable seamless and secure automation of bank data feeds directly into their platform, eliminating the need for manual processes and ensuring accurate and up-to-date financial information.

Officials from Skript said are thrilled to partner with Saasu and support their vision of delivering cutting-edge accounting solutions to small businesses in Australia. Through their CDR integration, Saasu users will benefit from streamlined access to their bank data, enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of their financial management.

The integration of Skript’s technical solution facilitates Saasu users to:

Streamline financial management : With automated data feeds, users can maintain accurate records, track cashflow, generate professional invoices, and streamline payment processes, all within the Saasu platform;

Automate bank data feeds : By leveraging the power of the CDR, Saasu users can seamlessly connect their bank accounts and automate the retrieval of financial data, reducing manual efforts, and ensuring real-time accuracy;

Enhance data security and privacy: Skript’s robust infrastructure and adherence to stringent security protocols protect the privacy and security of sensitive financial information, allowing Saasu users to operate with confidence.

Expressing their content with this partnership, representatives from Saasu said that leveraging Skript’s technical solution augments the capabilities of their platform. This collaboration will enable them to provide their users with a seamless and secure experience, enabling them to focus on what they do best – running and growing their businesses.

Saasu provides comprehensive online accounting solutions designed specifically for Australian small businesses. With invoicing, expenses, cashflow forecasts, and inventory management, Saasu has established itself as a partner of choice for entrepreneurs across the country.