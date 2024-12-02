Romanian DIY retail chain opts for the services of Infinite IT Solutions

So far IT solutions developed by the B2B software company have been implemented in Romania at Dedeman, Praktiker, Hornbach, among others. Consequently, nearly 70% of suppliers in the modern sales channel of the Romanian DIY sector use Infinite EDI system to handle business transactions.

Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) solutions, the flagship product of Infinite IT Solutions, are there for good in the trade industry. Such a trend comes as a no surprise, taking into account the potential benefits of implementing electronic data interchange solutions. “Onboarding Suppliers to an E-Invoicing Solution” report by Hackett Group estimates that companies which deployed e-invoicing systems reduced the overall invoice processing costs by 31% as well as cut time spent on supplier inquiries by 24%.

Infinite IT Solutions is one of the top-tier EDI providers in the CEE. The Poland-based company has been developing B2B software for producers, distributors and retail chains for the past 14 years. Apart from EDI systems, Infinite IT Solutions specializes in SFA mobile apps and B2B marketplace platforms.