Revolut rolls out an instant messaging feature, Revolut Chat

With this launch, Revolut customers in the UK and EEA can chat as well as share fun gifs and stickers whilst sending and requesting funds to and from other customers.

The new chat feature in the Revolut app aims to make talking about money less awkward by keeping it in one place. To access this feature, customers simply must enter the ‘Transfer’ section in Revolut app. The chat window will open right after tapping on one of the contacts. The chat will be embedded in the ‘Transfer’ feature, so there’s no need to open multiple windows.











How customers can access the chat and its security features

Sending a message is easy, all a customer needs to do is start typing and tap on the blue arrow icon. Once a chat message is sent, a notification will pop-up on one of the contacts. A recent UK and European survey of 8,000 people, commissioned by Revolut, found that two thirds of people (67.5%) find it difficult to discuss money.

Designed with a focus on security, all chat messages have end-to-end encryption. Customers are able to opt out of the chat function should they not want to use it, and they can either enable or disable it completely in the ‘Security & Privacy’ section. Additionally, users can block other users. The chat function is not available for Revolut <18 users. The chat feature can only be used between users who both have UK or EEA accounts, and have their phone number or have payment history.

Company officials stated that they’re delighted to bring instant messaging to their customers, moving them one step closer to being a global financial super app. They listened to customers who said they wanted to be able to discuss and clarify payment details within the app, rather than having to swap between Revolut and different messaging apps to send or receive funds.