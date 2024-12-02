Reliance Commercial Finance ties up Snapdeal for supply chain financing

A part of the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Groups financial services arm Reliance Capital, RCF will offer supply chain financing to a select set of over 80.000 Snapdeal vendors across the country in the first phase.

RCF is also in talks with various other ecommerce players including Flipkart and Amazon.

The company expects over 10 % of its total supply chain portfolio to come from supply chain financing for ecommerce vendors by the end of 2016.