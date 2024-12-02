Rapid Enterprise has announced that its cloud-native digital end-to-end loan origination software (LOS), Decisioneer, is now fully integrated with LoanPro’s API-first lending and credit platform, allowing for greater flexibility and customisation for lenders.

Decisioneer serves as mission control for small business lending, providing a scalable, modular platform connecting lenders with real-time accounting, tax, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Know Your Business (KYB) data to both increase underwriting efficiency and reduce credit losses by spotting risk sooner. By simplifying the loan origination process and increasing efficiency, Decisioneer provides borrowers and lenders with a customised user experience with a significantly accelerated loan decisioning and underwriting process.











Seamless loan management

The integration with LoanPro’s API-first platform creates a seamless transition from loan origination to management and servicing to cultivate deeper borrower relationships. Decisioneer’s borrower portal and portfolio management module for loan officers and underwriters integrates directly with LoanPro’s lending platform, providing an augmented experience for front-office customers and back-office users throughout the application, onboarding, and servicing processes.

Rapid Enterprise provides integrated LaaS solutions to its enterprise clients. Through this partnership, enterprise customers can leverage the Decisioneer LOS and LoanPro’s loan management and servicing platform to increase operational efficiency, simplify the loan lifecycle, and create unique loan programmes to meet the specific needs of their target customer segments.

Officials from LoanPro said that their mission is to provide the platform for innovating the future of finance, and they’re certain with Rapid Enterprise, they will unlock greater innovation for small businesses. They’re confident that Rapid Enterprise’s clients will see improvements in operational efficiency through LoanPro’s modern lending and credit platform.

Executives from Rapid Finance commented that LoanPro’s commitment to its customers and focus on driving financial innovation through their modern lending and credit platform make them an ideal partner for Rapid Enterprise. Together, their organisations are leveraging modern technology to help enterprises modernise their lending programmes and provide them with the tools they need to grow and succeed.





What does LoanPro do?

LoanPro is a modern lending and credit platform enabling financial organizations to innovate quicker, driving increased loan volume while optimising operational efficiency. Financial organisations use LoanPro to holistically uplevel their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. The company’s mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance is currently enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, collections, and payments using the foundation of a modern lending core.





More information about Rapid Finance

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the US. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, the Rapid Enterprise business line provides Lending-as-a-Service solutions to enterprise clients. With modular, flexible, and scalable financial solutions, the company’s solutions are customised to their enterprise partners’ needs.