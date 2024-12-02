Railsbank, Secure Trading to support global banking

As a part of the alliance, Secure Trading, an independent payment management company, provides multiple ways for bank’s customers to accept money, including cards and alternative payment methods, such as such as PayPal and e-wallets.

Railsbank, a global banking and compliance platform that gives companies access to banking services in 5 lines of code, will incorporate company’s payment services into its own open banking offering, bringing new merchants to Secure Trading to take payments in Europe, and in the US and South East Asia in the near future.