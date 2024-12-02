Railsbank raises further USD 70 mln in funding

The latest fundraise was led by Anthos Capital and attracted a range of investors including Central Capital, Cohen and Company (the founder of Bancorp), and Chris Adelsbach’s new fund Outrun Ventures. Existing investors also participated.

Railsbank will use the funds to further expand its embedded finance products (Banking as a Service, Cards as a Service, and Credit as a Service) across Europe, Asia Pacific and North America, to help its customers remodel and democratise access to the financial services industry, as the press release says. The Railsbank platform is used by customers such as fintechs, telcos, supermarkets, and consumer brands to add to the way consumers and SMEs manage their money.

Railsbank is offering a global platform by having rails directly connected into the financial system, bypassing the industry legacy infrastructure, and being both a regulated financial institution and card issuing member of Visa and Mastercard.