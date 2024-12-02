Raiffeisen partners Backbase





As part of its 2025 strategy, Raiffeisen aims to evolve from a product provider to a solution provider, which is the reason for its work with Backbase. The objective is to develop the digital interface between the bank and its customers while moving further towards an engagement banking model.

Raiffeisen will base its retail and SMB digital offerings on the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. Together with Backbase, Raiffeisen is delivering a new customer experience that will regroup Raiffeisen’s digital services into one single platform.