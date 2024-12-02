Qupital inks deal with Alibaba for invoice financing

Following the tie-up, Alibaba.com Gold Supplier members applying for Qupitals invoice financing service can opt to have their applications fast-tracked by using their operations record with Alibaba.com as an evaluation factor.

In addition, Qupitals customers will also be able to enjoy promotional offers from Alibaba.com to enhance their exposure to global buyers on the e-commerce platform.

Qupital has also formed partnerships with the markets business information, credit insurance, and logistics company to develop its proprietary platform to address Asias reported USD 200 billion SME financing gap. The companys platform provides a bridge between the SMEs and investors, allowing clients to turn their accounts receivables into cash .