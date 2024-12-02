QuantaVerse launches Fast Start programme

QuantaVerse uses AI and machine learning to automate financial crime identification and investigations. Within 60 days, QuantaVerse can launch HRER and return the first month of QuantaVerse High-Risk Entity Reports. The QuantaVerse High-Risk Entity Report documents risk discovered by the QuantaVerse Financial Crime Investigation Platform. The platform automates the research work required to accurately assess entity risk, such as adverse media, jurisdiction, transactional relationships, and typologies that indicate potential money laundering. QuantaVerse offers HRER Fast Start so customers can realise the benefits associated with automating this area of their AML process.

