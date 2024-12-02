Profile Software acquires Euronext Centevo





Profile has reached to an agreement with Euronext Nordics to acquire 100% of Euronext Centevo, because of Euronext’s decision to divest from a non-core activity.

Euronext Centevo’s solutions cover the areas of asset management, fund management, trust management, and family office, whilst offering API connection gateways to local banks. Profile Software is an international financial solutions provider delivering its solutions to the investment management and banking industries.