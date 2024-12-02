Profectus Capital partners with Scienaptic

As a part of Phase-I implementation, Scienaptic has deployed its credit decisioning engine and industry-tested scorecards for Bureau data and Financial Statements to enhance small and medium business (SMB) loan decisions. Moving forward, Scienaptic will also use its AI technology to determine risk patterns in Profectus’ customer behavior and provide sharper predictive risk signals.

Established in 2017, Profectus Capital is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India and headquartered in Mumbai, India. It offers term loans and working capital loans to small-medium enterprises operating in the manufacturing and service sectors. With Scienaptic AI, Profectus aims to strengthen its credit decisioning processes and enhance credit availability to underserved MSMEs.