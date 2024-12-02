PROACTIS and Sopra Steria sign strategic partnership

PROACTIS, a spend control and eprocurement solution provider, and Sopra Steria, digital transformation programmes provider will offer companies the tools and expertise they need to create efficiency for their organisation.

The two organisations will collaborate across a number of initiatives to help companies better manage the way they buy and pay for goods and services, while supporting their strategic goals and strategy for change.

PROACTIS offers solutions for items such as strategic sourcing, supplier management, contract management, purchase-to-pay, accounts payable automation, and electronic supplier interaction & commerce. As part of this partnership, Sopra Steria will include PROACTIS solutions as part of a comprehensive portfolio of end to end service offerings to support finance and procurement teams.