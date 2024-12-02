PrivatBank rolls out prepaid products in Ukraine

The strategic partnership will enable Ukrainian customers the opportunity to purchase prepaid codes and immediately top up their or anyone else’s account without incurring any additional fees.

PrivatBank customers can purchase prepaid codes through the web version of Privat24. The purchase of prepaid codes through the PrivatBank mobile application will be available in August 2016. Account funds can be used to add credit to video chat and voice call applications. The two companies plan to expand the product line in the future.

PrivatBank is one of the eight largest banks in Eastern Europe providing services for more than 25 million clients.

According to GFK Ukraine research of banking services for individuals, as of the end of Q4 2015, 48.4% of customers of Ukrainian banks used PrivatBank services and more than every third Ukrainian (39.3% of respondents) considered PrivatBank as their main bank. At the moment, over 10 million customers use PrivatBanks online banking platform, Privat24; and over 5.5 million clients use its mobile version.

InComm provides connectivity to a variety of service providers that allow consumers to conduct everyday business at more than 500,000 points of retail distribution.