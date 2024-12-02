Privat 3 Money and ClearBank join forces

In collaboration with ClearBank, Privat 3 Money introduces a multi-currency account, supporting transactions in EUR, USD, CHD, and CAD, all under a single IBAN. This solution is aimed at simplifiing national and international transactions, eliminating the need for multiple accounts and reducing foreign exchange complexities.







Key Features designed to elevate the financial experience

Single IBAN Convenience: one IBAN for all currencies streamlines international transactions, catering to both individual and corporate needs, eliminating the need for separate accounts for each currency and reducing foreign exchange.

User-Friendly FX Solutions: Privat 3 Money's FX solutions aim to ensure seamless transactions, providing a smooth alternative for all financial needs.

API-Driven Technology: the collaboration with ClearBank introduces API-driven technology, empowering users with streamlined operations and enhanced control over financial activities.

Under this enhanced collaboration, Privat 3 Money and ClearBank seek to craft the next generation of financial features for users. According to the annoucnement, this innovation is more than just a financial tool; it's a lifestyle upgrade, with the intention of redefining the way users experience and manage their finances.





About Privat 3 Money

Privat 3 Money, a UK-based digital financial alternative, caters to both individuals and corporates globally. Through its innovation, P3 has positioned itself as a player in the wealth-tech industry, uniting banking-like services with robust trading capabilities. Privat 3 Money is an ultimate one stop shop dedicated to filling a void in the market delivering a bespoke, client first digital proposition.







About ClearBank

ClearBank is a purpose-built, technology-enabled clearing bank. Through its banking licence and technology solutions, ClearBank seeks to enable its partners to offer real-time payment and innovative banking services to their customers.

