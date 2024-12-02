PrimeRevenue, Tower Trade Group strike deal

This collaboration focuses mainly on small and medium sized buying organizations providing them financing for a range of multi-funder supply chain finance solutions.

This partnership already accounts for more than USD 100 million in processed volume and delivers benefits to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) by providing them with supplier financing solutions typically available to large buying organizations only. This solution provided by Tower Trade Group is leveraging the PrimeRevenue OpenSCi platform.

Tower Trade Group is an international company headquartered in Switzerland, with global operations in the US, Ireland, Spain, South Africa and the UK. Their primary objective is to provide a range of trade related services, which are designed to provide clients with trade and supply chain solutions. The Group services clients globally ranging from small and medium sized companies to large local companies.

PrimeRevenue is a working capital finance provider, managing and optimising cash flow for approximately 15,000 customers in around 50 countries.

In recent news, PrimeRevenue has completed an USD 80 million financing round co-led by BBH Capital Partners (BBHCP), a private equity firm sponsored by Brown Brothers Harriman and Battery Ventures, an investment firm.