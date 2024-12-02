PowertoPay receives the 2015 SWIFT Corporate Cash Management Label

The certification allows PowertoPay to incorporate SWIFT’s Alliance Lite2 into its business applications for corporate treasury customers.

Launched in September 2014, SWIFT’s Alliance Lite2 for Business Applications enables select application providers to combine the value of software applications with SWIFT connectivity in a single package. Alliance Lite2 is available for cloud application providers in different business segments, including payments, cash management, trade, securities and funds.

The SWIFT certification allows users of the PowertoPay Corporate Payment Hub to reach more than 10,000 financial institutions worldwide.