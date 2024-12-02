Portfolio+ launches Open Banking Ecosystem





The platform also serves as a catalyst to transform traditional banks and financial services firms into cloud-first enterprises capable of introducing innovative financial products and services.

The Portfolio+ cloud platform provides a level playing field for small banks, credit unions, and boutique payment service providers to join the Open Banking movement. Portfolio+ leverages API, driven controls for providing secure access to innovative financial services, deposit accounts, budgeting, and investment tools, which helps incumbents as well as start-ups attract and retain digital consumers.

Portfolio+'s ecosystem approach Open Finance in Canada by deploying a flexible cloud architecture. The scalable platform enables partners to develop new products and services and plug-in additional features into existing offerings by leveraging proven APIs. Furthermore, their partnerships with AWS Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud help navigate around the needs of security, privacy and regulatory compliance during the cloud migration journey.