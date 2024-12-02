POPin Video Banking Collaboration integrates with South Bay Credit Union

This integration is meant to maximise the member banking experience through on-the-go mobile video services for the 7,300-member credit union based in California.

South Bay considers the addition of POPin a game changer for SBCU, providing face-to-face interaction with live representatives straight from consumers’ smart phones.

POPin Video Banking Collaboration enables face-to-face video chat and simultaneous collaboration between financial institutions and their customers across all digital channels. Through this patented technology, on-the-go members can access branch services and complete nearly all banking needs via the web, personal mobile devices, or branch-based video, removing the need for either party to be in a physical branch or office.

POPin Video Banking Collaboration’s Customer Communication Center plugs directly into the backend of existing systems, helping financial institutions serve their members and improve performance and management through streamlined communication and analytics.

The platform can also supplement internal branch communications, staff meetings and training sessions though face-to-face mobile video connection and collaboration.