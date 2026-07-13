Plata, a Mexico-based fintech operating as a digital bank, has announced the start of operations in Colombia, marking the first step in its expansion across Latin America. The company received authorisation to operate as a financing company from Colombia's Financial Superintendence, the country's local regulator.

First market outside Mexico

Colombia represents the first market outside Mexico that Plata has entered since its founding. According to the company, the authorisation will allow it to deploy its digital ecosystem with the agility needed to compete in the regional market. Plata said it will present the portfolio of services it plans to offer in Colombia in the coming weeks.

Plata chose Colombia as its first market for expansion two years ago and obtained the financing company licence in the summer of 2025. A company official said the expansion allows Plata to enter a market of significant size for the group, without neglecting its existing operations in Mexico.

Capital backing the expansion

Plata said its entry into the Colombian market is supported by USD 2,000 million in capital and international financing. In recent months, the company raised USD 300 million from Oaktree Capital Management, Macquarie Group, and Banco Covalto as part of a private credit facility, in addition to raising USD 405 million in a separate financing round.

Existing product offering in Mexico

In Mexico, Plata offers products including credit cards, savings accounts, and business accounts, as well as access to stock and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments through an alliance with a US brokerage. The company's approach to its Colombian launch suggests a similar strategy of combining core banking products with investment services, though the specific portfolio for Colombia has not yet been detailed.

Broader context for regional expansion

Plata's move into Colombia reflects a broader pattern of digital banks based in Latin America's larger markets, such as Mexico, seeking to expand into neighbouring countries as they scale their operations and capital base. The company's approach, backed by significant international financing, positions Colombia as an initial test market for Plata's broader Latin American growth strategy.