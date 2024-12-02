PINV, Fabrick to digitalise SME management

The collaboration brings the benefits of financial innovation to a wide target, fundamental for the entire economy. PINV is a management software that allows small and medium-sized companies to see cash flows in real-time, manage receipts and payments, financing requests directly from the platform, connecting all bank accounts, and integrating billing data. Through Fabrick Pass, the fintech startup can access the company’s various bank accounts and use account aggregation to provide payment reconciliation and classification services for various bank transactions. The solution provided by Fabrick allows the use of the PSD2 APIs published on the Open Banking platform and the leveraging of the Account Information Service Provider license in an as-a-service mode. The technological capabilities of PINV and Fabrick are therefore integrated in the service of process optimisation to make entrepreneurs aware and autonomous in the financial management of their business.

The synergy between the two companies is also reflected in a collaboration that provides for the capital investment by Fabrick in PINV, through an operation in which Lventure Group also participates, which launched the startup with its LUISS EnLabs Acceleration Programme. The collaboration takes off at a time that sees Fabrick committed to the implementation of new solutions designed to accelerate the dedicated development of white label solutions that have SMEs as end users, ensuring a complete digital experience, for the access to and consumption of financial services through an integrated approach with their current management processes.