Pecunpay launches FINTANK, the innovation center for digital payment methods

FINTANK is the fintech builder of Pecunpay, a laboratory for innovation in payment methods and neobanks. It was created with the aim of finding business models in the new financial industry, focused on making viable and efficient business models that come out of the "tank".

The project is led by Elbio Nielsen and Ignacio Santos, co-founders of Fazil Pay, and will have its own structure. Their experience starts with their journey in disruptive projects based on data intelligence, service design and agile methodologies. They both come from different industries where their learning was based on finding solutions to future problems. Their careers have been linked to companies in constant growth and important innovation in hybrid fields. In addition to this, they both share a passion for biohacking and disruptive technology.

The fintech innovation tank is located in Pecunpay's offices in the centre of Madrid. Two floors dedicated to finding hacks to improve the user’s experience and new hardware and software developments. The open source mindset encourages entrepreneurs from all over Spain to share ideas and ideation processes for future projects, promoting daily stimulation while eating some fruit and playing pin pong.

The first neobank to emerge from these dynamics is Fazil pay, focused on the new generations. A 100% digital wallet on the mobile phone through which, for every euro spent by the user, a tree will be planted or a kilo of plastic will be collected from the beaches.

Fazil Pay has a store with more than a dozen financial products in just one click, aiming towards the world of decentralised finance. They are currently working on a project in the hardware environment that will give rise to a debate in the upcoming months.

Since Pecunpay and VISA announced their direct connection alliance last year, they have been very active in the creation of new products such as POROS (Virtual Card Issuing Platform), the launch of Xpays for Apple Pay and Google Pay, the launch of Mastercard-branded issuance programmes, etc.

Pecunpay is an electronic money institution (EMI) supervised by the Banco de España (BdE) and registered under number CSB 6707.

This EMI provides its customers with customised solutions for their payment methods programmes, giving them legal coverage and technology through integration processes based on APIs, respecting their business idea and image in a white label model.