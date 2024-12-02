Payment provider Akurateco announces two new products

Akurateco’s white-label software aims to meet the needs of both new payment providers and industry giants. Thanks to its features like smart routing and cascading, the software allows to decrease the number of declined transactions and increase the transaction approval ratio.

Akurateco Cashier has 70+ connectors to various banks and payment methods. The platform solves the problem of limited control over transactional data for merchants with multiple payment providers. Among its features are payment calendar, incoming payments management, reconciliation, advanced one-page analytics, and own fraud and prevention system.