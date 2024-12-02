Payfare, Plaid to enable digital financial services for the gig economy

Payfare powers faster, digital payments for some of the world’s largest on-demand platforms. In addition to instant access to earnings, its offerings also include full-service digital banking apps and payment cards with cash-back rewards and more.

Plaid enables consumers to connect financial accounts at over 11,000 institutions globally and more than 5,500 apps.

Payfare’s integration with Plaid will streamline onboarding for Payfare users by allowing them to swiftly connect their account to the apps and services of their choosing. Payfare also plans to leverage its Plaid integration to enable new banking features and credit products that are currently under development for launch in early 2022.

