PayCargo startup raises USD 130 mln in latest funding round

The company accessed funds managed by Blackstone Growth, a division of investment firm Blackstone, for the Series C financing. PayCargo was drawn to Blackstone for its investment ties to the logistics and warehousing world, which could help in the company’s expansion.

The decision to accept capital from Blackstone is primarily for strategic purposes as the company expands. The partnership could also help it pursue growth opportunities via mergers and acquisitions.

PayCargo’s software helps companies facilitate and manage payments across ocean, air, rail, and trucking transport modes. PayCargo’s platform allows for real-time customer reporting and invoicing, offers workflow tools for payments and reconciliation, advanced payments, and automated refunds in any currency.







