Partech launches Chapter54

The programme is designed and operated by Partech Shaker, Partech’s innovation programmes arm, with the sponsorship of Germany-based promotional bank KfW on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ to support growth and employment creation in Africa.

With its young, tech-savvy population, fuelling a fast-growing tech ecosystem, Africa offers unprecedented growth potential for Europe-based scaleups. While a handful of European scaleups are already active on the continent, their experience proves that a successful launch in Africa requires market expertise, local networks, and access to local talent with existing expertise and operational capacity.

With teams and investments both in Europe and in Africa (15 investments already made in 9 African different countries), Partech has created an ecosystem for entrepreneurs and top managers who are now considering Africa as their next move.