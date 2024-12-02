Pancreta Bank to optimize regulatory compliance with Finastra

The implementation of Fusion Risk will allow Pancreta to automate regulatory reporting and compliance processes, as well as ALM and balance sheet management. It will also reduce the effort needed to achieve compliance and give a more accurate view of the balance sheet. Bank users will benefit from increased automation, a reduction in manual work and the ability to focus on more strategic tasks, such as management of non-performing exposures (NPEs) and improving the loan portfolio.

Deployment at Pancreta will be carried out in partnership with implementation partner Neoflex.