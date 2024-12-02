Panalpina World Transport selects Tradeshift for supply chain collaboration

The Swiss-based transportation and logistics services company will connect with its suppliers on Tradeshift’s cloud-based commerce solution to digitize accounts payable processes such as global e-invoicing, and enable capabilities that add value to trading partners, such as supply chain financing, dynamic discounting, and private marketplaces.

Panalpina’s goals with Tradeshift include reducing costs, processing time, increasing transparency, and enabling real-time collaboration, particularly with its ocean-carrier suppliers.

In recent news, Tradeshift announced a partnership with Infosys BPO, the business process outsourcing subsidiary of Infosys Limited (INFY).