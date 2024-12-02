Pagero to set up offices in Benelux

This movement is another step in their ongoing internationalization process. With a local presence, the company will be able to offer their local customers improved support.

The Benelux region represents a population of 28,8 million and a 1,4 billion USD GDP economy. Both Belgium and the Netherlands belongs to the top 10 largest trading partners to the Nordic countries. The introduction of einvoice initiatives and legislation in both Belgium and the Netherlands has had a great impact on the market demand for einvoicing solutions in the region.

More than that, starting during fall 2016, the new Belgian PEPPOL Authority Fedict will run awareness programs and discussion platforms to promote the use of PEPPOL to reach the public sector in Belgium. Fedict will also contribute to the evolution of standards that is required to make eprocurement a reality and a success for all involved parties.

Additionally, since 2014, the Dutch PEPPOL Authority SimplerInvoicing is promoting the use of PEPPOL in the Netherlands and at the Dutch Invoice Conference in April 2016, the Ministry of Economic Affairs announced that B2G einvoicing will be mandated as of late 2016.