Pagero awarded PEPPOL Access Point Service Provider in the UK

PEPPOL is a network infrastructure created as part of an EU project in 2008, aiming to ease the adoption of e-commerce between public bodies and their suppliers. E-commerce implementation is seen as one of the core strategies in helping public sector bodies manage their decreasing budgets without impacting frontline services.

PEPPOL was adopted by NHS as a result of the eProcurement Strategy, published by the Department of Health in May 2014, mandating all NHS Trusts and their suppliers to use PEPPOL and GS1 standards. The introduction of PEPPOL will minimise some of the commercial and technological barriers associated with e-commerce implementation, meaning that all suppliers and public sector bodies in the UK will be able to share the benefits of electronic trading to drive transparency and safety whilst reducing back office costs.