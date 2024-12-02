As part of the agreement, Orion will implement Temenos' cloud-based core banking platform into AGB's operations, modernising its product portfolio to bring customised, digital-first banking solutions to customers.











AGB is a banking and financial services corporation that provides customers with tailored and innovative financial solutions backed by modern technology. Orion's suite of digital services and technology solutions enables banks to modernise legacy systems, design innovative products, and tap into new business opportunities. This deal is significant as Orion expands its global footprint into the Middle East and Africa regions (MEA) and follows its recent deal with Philippines-based Cebuana Lhuillier Bank.

Officials from Orion Innovation said they are happy to embark on AGB's core modernisation programme. Their comprehensive offerings around Temenos, coupled with their regional presence in the MEA, position them well to ensure a successful core banking transformation. This partnership will accelerate AGB's Digital First initiative and support its strategic growth plans.

Also commenting on this partnership, executives from Africa and Gulf Bank stated that they have developed an ambitious roadmap based on innovative retail, digital, and wholesale banking products and services which include critical capability enhancements like instant onboarding, automated AI-based approvals, straight-through-processing, and digitised workflows. He stated that building up on its 'Digital and Agency First' strategy, the introduction of Temenos Transact and Infinity will allow AGB to develop robust banking services for Sudanese people both at home and in the diaspora.





Previous modernisation efforts from AGB

In October 2023, Africa and Gulf Bank partnered with Temenos to modernise Sudanese banking. Leveraging Temenos solutions on the cloud, AGB aims to enhance retail and corporate offerings locally and internationally.

AGB focuses on customer-centric, digital-first services, promoting financial inclusion and digital payments. Temenos' platform enables comprehensive banking capabilities, personalised digital services, and advanced analytics for AGB's evolving digital landscape.





What does Orion Innovation do?

Orion Innovation is a digital transformation and product development services firm with 12 major delivery centres spread across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA. Rooted in engineering and design thinking, along with a unique combination of agility, scale, and maturity, its team of approximately 6,400 associates helps Fortune 1000 companies improve efficiencies, enhance customer experiences, and develop new digital offerings.